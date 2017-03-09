Bad news if you are apple shaped

by Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.03.09

Pear shaped or apple shaped? It’s no longer just a case of shape or preference. The latest studies confirm that fat localized around the abdomen area can cause serious metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The risk decreases for those people who tend to gain weight below the waist: abundant hips or bums like Kim Kadarshian or Jennifer Lopez do not present a problem to our health! However, non-genetic factors such as smoking, diet and a sedentary lifestyle can trigger the same diseases. The study, conducted by Prof. Kathiseran, of Harvard Medical School, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, shows that being aware of the body mass index of people who are apple shaped can help prevent heart attacks and diabetes.