Bacterial illnesses that are preventable with vaccines

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.15

In Italy, the heated debate over the possibility of vaccines becoming obligatory has not subsided. In the meantime, the Ministry of Health has recently distributed a document that clarifies the government’s position again, regarding invasive bacterial illnesses that are preventable with vaccines: bacterial meningitis, sepsis, bacterial form of pneumonia, and other clinical conditions resulting from isolated bacteria usually coming from sterile environments, all of which have a relevant impact and are characterized by a high frequency of serious clinical cases. The Ministry’s document came to the fore after a significant increase in the number of meningitis (meningococcus C) in Italy’s Tuscany region in 2015 and from the media hype that contributed to worrying citizens about vaccines in general, specifically addresses diagnosis, monitoring, prevention, and control, of the pathologies related to meningococcus, pneumococcus and haemophilus, and provides standard procedures to follow on a national scale for the protection of the single individual and the entire community as well.