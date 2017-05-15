Bacterial illnesses that are preventable with vaccines

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.15
Bacterial illnesses that are preventable with vaccines
  • Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Whatsapp
  • Print
Attachments

In Italy, the heated debate over the possibility of vaccines becoming obligatory has not subsided. In the meantime, the Ministry of Health has recently distributed a document that clarifies the government’s position again, regarding invasive bacterial illnesses that are preventable with vaccines: bacterial meningitis, sepsis, bacterial form of pneumonia, and other clinical conditions resulting from isolated bacteria usually coming from sterile environments, all of which have a relevant impact and are characterized by a high frequency of serious clinical cases. The Ministry’s document came to the fore after a significant increase in the number of meningitis (meningococcus C) in Italy’s Tuscany region in 2015 and from the media hype that contributed to worrying citizens about vaccines in general, specifically addresses diagnosis, monitoring, prevention, and control, of the pathologies related to meningococcus, pneumococcus and haemophilus, and provides standard procedures to follow on a national scale for the protection of the single individual and the entire community as well.

Related:

  • Six risk factors for endometriosis

    While the cause of endometriosis has not yet been discovered, 6 risk factors have been identified and published on www.endometriosis.org: they could lead to this pathology that 6% - 10% of women around the world are fighting: 1. Metaplasia: a change in normal tissue into abnormal, in which the endometrium takes Read More...

  • Huge increase in childhood accidents due to cotton-swabs

    Children should be cautioned about the dangers of using cotton-swabs. In the U.S., thousands of children end up in the hospital due to the inappropriate use of this product. At least, that is what emerged in a vast American study published recently in the Journal of Pediatrics. According to which, Read More...

  • If babies play with tablets talking will be delayed

    The more babies get used to playing with tablets and Smartphones, the more delayed their first words will be. This recent alarm was launched by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Who conducted a recent study that looked at a sample of babies one and a half years old, which revealed Read More...