Baby Pit Stop allows Italian moms to breastfeed without any hassle

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.09

Baby Pit Stops are the areas in Italy where moms who need to breastfeed can be with their little ones in peace. Here, they can either breastfeed or bottle feed their babies, and change diapers too. Without any problems. Despite a directive recently emanated by the Italian public administration declaring that breastfeeding in public was acceptable, it is not always easy for women to do so, even though it should be considered a natural activity. For this reason, this initiative was undertaken by Unicef, and these areas have been created in shopping centers, hospitals, museums, and other important cultural areas of interest. There is no charge for gaining access to these areas, and all are welcome, with one condition: no promotion or advertising of baby products such as artificial milk, baby food, baby bottles or pacifiers is allowed at any time.