Autistic guys get ready for the opening of their “ethical hotel”by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.20
The first internship held at “La Casa di Toti” (Toti’s House), that involved six young people with disabilities, has just ended. This is an “ethical hotel” wanted by Mrs. Muni Sigona, mom of an autistic son, currently under construction in Modica (Sicily), that will be run by people with mental disorders. The training session that took place from 16 to 18 June, allowed the selected guys, alongside with some operators, to prepare themselves, by simulating the future activities in which they will be engaged once “La Casa di Toti” will be opened: check in, check out through a simplified Hotellerie program, room and garden cleaning, breakfast preparation and visits/internships organized by local businesses.
