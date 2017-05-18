Austria bans the burka as part of new migrant law

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.18

Austrian lawmakers have approved a ban on the burka amongst a series of other controversial steps to integrate migrants. The measure was backed by both of the ruling parties, on Tuesday, in spite of political turbulence that has divided the governing coalition in recent days. Starting in October, police will be charging fines from people who wear clothes that obstruct their facial features. The 150-euro fine would also apply to women wearing burqas and niqabs at universities, courts, or in public transport. Other measures in the legislation included setting up a 12-month integration school for migrants who are deemed to have good chances of staying in Austria. The schools would offer German courses, but also teach the asylum seekers about ethics and values considered customary in the country. Other skills, like applying for a job, would also be included.