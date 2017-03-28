Asylum-seekers in Germany have to have faith in luck

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.28

Refugee status in Germany is a game of roulette. The “yes” or “no” changes from region to region. A large-scale study from the University of Costanza highlights the heterogeneity in the distribution of refugees in the 16 Länder, that comprise the German Federation. The data make reference to the period 2010-2015, and, in fact, demonstrate a strong discrepancy between areas that do a lot to welcome immigrants, like the land of Saar, that is proud of its 69% welcome rate for the percentage of requests for asylum that are accepted, and those who do very little, like Berlin and Saxony, that have a mere 24.6% and 26.9% rate of acceptance. What are the reasons that determine a positive or negative response to the asylum request? According to the study authors, there are three. First. The nationality of the asylum-seeker. A Syrian, for example, will have more probability of being accepted than an Iraqi or Afghani. Second. Unemployment rate of the region where the request is being made. The higher it is, the higher the number of refugees refused. Third. The political party of the local government.