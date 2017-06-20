Asylum seekers are on the increase in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.20

During the first 5 months of 2017, Italy has received almost 60,000 asylum applications. +49% than in the same period of 2016, that was a record year with more than 123,000 asylum seekers, the highest figure ever reached in the last twenty years. These are some of the figures widespread by the Ismu Foundation that, on the occasion of the World Refugee Day, 20 June, will present the book entitled “Solo la luna ci ha visti passare” (“Only the moon has seen us passing”). If this trend will continue, we can easily foresee that 2017 will be a new record year in Italy. Anyway, the majority of asylum seekers is still composed of males (85%). Minor children are over 6,700 and 3,530 of them are unaccompanied. The number of unaccompanied foreign children, in particular, is on the increase: +89% than in 2016. Taking into account the country of origin, we have to report an important growth of citizens coming from Bangladesh, whose number is more than tripled.