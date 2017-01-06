Association found between endometriosis and Papilloma Virus

by Angelica Basile - 2017.01.06

Women who live with endometriosis have double the risk of contracting the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) compared to women who do not have the condition. At least this is what was concluded in a study just published in the Journal of Obstetrics And Gynecology Research. The study examined the tissue of women in two groups: one with endometriosis and one without. Researchers found that HPV was evident in 26% of the women with the condition, while the percentage in the other group was only 10.2%. The authors of the study explained that the growth of the endometrial tissue outside of the uterus (which occurs in 6% of the women with the pathology) creates an environment that is more vulnerable to infections and viruses. In fact, papilloma is one of the most common viruses among women, and if not treated promptly, can lead to serious health problems, including cervical cancer.