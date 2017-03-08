Ashtrays to be bought with the money from cigarette butt fines

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.08

In Italy, a portion of the money collected from fines given to those who throw cigarette butts on the floor, will be used to buy ashtrays. More precisely, half of all proceeds will go towards the purchase and installation of recycling bins in public areas. The remaining 50% will go to fund information campaigns to protect the environment on a national scale. It establishes a law just published in the Official Journal, implementing the new legislation on the green economy in 2016 which specifies the administration of penalties concerning throwing litter on the street, not only for tobacco products, but also other very small objects, such as receipts, tissues and chewing gums. It remains to be seen, now, if the law is really enforced. Given that, as it has already been pointed out by Codacons, very few fines have been given to the litter bugs.