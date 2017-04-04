Asbestos in Italian schools, too much rhetoric and too little facts

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.04

As many as 2,400 Italian schools are contaminated with asbestos. Which translates to 350,000 students and 50,000 teachers and school employees in various capacities come into contact with it each day. And, worse yet, only 2.58% has been inspected. This schocking reality has been captured in a docufilm by journalist Stefania Divertito, under the direction of Luca Signorelli. Their long journey, from north to south of the “Boot” was projected recently to Italy’s House of Representatives, on occasion of the 25th anniversary of the law that put an end to the production and use of asbestos, due to the health hazards associated with it.

