Arrivals from Libya reminiscent of those of Haitians in Florida

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.05.26

Here we publish the second part of the discussion of the migration chaos in the Mediterranean with Michael S. Teitelbaum, Foreign Affairs columnist, Harvard Law School researcher and Vice-President of the Parliamentary Commission for the reform of American immigration.

Q. Is it possible to compare the thousands of Cubans who arrived by boat at the port of Mariel, in Miami, in the ’80s, with the situation today with the Libyans who arrive by boat on Italian shores. If “yes”, what similarities are there?

A. While it is possible to compare the Libya-Italy situation with the “Mariel boatlift” of about 125,000 Cubans, and there are some similarities, there also are important differences:

Like the Libya-Italy situation, the Mariel boatlift was chaotic and largely uncontrolled, and hence raised significant challenges in the receiving areas, in this case initially in Florida and subsequently elsewhere in the U.S. when the Marielitos were relocated.

The US refugee policy in 1980 was still primarily a Cold War policy, which does not apply at all to the Libya-EU case. The US “Cuban Adjustment Act” of 1966 (still in force, by the way) provided nearly-automatic refugee status for any Cubans who could make it to US territory.

Many of those leaving Cuba from Mariel Harbor had family members in the US who had left Cuba earlier, and who were prepared to use their own boats (or to charter boats) to transport their family members from Mariel Harbor to Florida. So the dilemmas posed by encouraging dangerous transport operated by unscrupulous smugglers did not arise in the same way. To my knowledge, few (if any) of the 125,000 Cubans involved in the Boatlift died at sea.

The Castro regime invited Cuban exiles in the US to bring their boats to Mariel Harbor to pick up their relatives, but once they had done so they were required to also transport others whom they did not know. It later became apparent that the latter included significant numbers of inmates released for the purpose and transported to Mariel Harbor from Cuban jails and psychiatric hospitals. I am not aware of any credible public evidence as to the purposes of these actions, though one might speculate that one was to discredit the claims that people were being persecuted in Cuba, and another perhaps to discomfit the U.S. Government.

Q. In the story of landings on the American coasts, other than those of the Marielitos, is there some other case that we can learn something from with respect to the current emergency in the Mediterranean?

A. Another example from the past was the Haitian boat people migration that began in the 1970s. For some time there had been a continuing but limited flow of Haitians paying smugglers to transport them from Haiti to Florida in unstable and unseaworthy wooden boats. Unknown numbers drowned in the effort. But when the numbers expanded rapidly in the 1980s during the Republican Administration of Ronald Reagan, the US Government negotiated a bilateral agreement with the Haitian Government that enabled the return to Haiti of Haitians who did not qualify as refugees (there was nothing equivalent for Haitians to the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966).

The US Coast Guard was then ordered to interdict Haitian boats of this type at sea (often they were forced to rescue the passengers from foundering boats). The passengers were taken aboard Coast Guard vessels and were then asked if they were seeking to qualify as refugees. Many replied they sought employment or better economic conditions, but those who claimed to be in fear of persecution were interviewed by trained asylum officers posted to the Coast Guard ships. Those who did not claim persecution or did not meet the “well-founded fear of persecution” criteria for refugees were transported back to Haiti under the binational agreement. Those that were assessed as qualifying under the credible fear criterion were transported to an offshore site (nearby Guantanamo Naval Base, decades before it came to be used as a prison for international terror suspects), where they were housed and provided with a full refugee adjudication. Those shown by these reviews to be bona fide refugees were flown directly to Florida, while those who did not meet the refugee criteria were taken back to Haiti.

I should add that advocates for Haitians argue that the above procedures were not actually followed, and that Haitian refugees were being returned to Haiti for political reasons and in violation of the refugee convention, its protocol, and U.S. law. But the policy was continued under the Republican Administration of George H.W. Bush and again in the Democratic Administration of Bill Clinton, and was sustained by the Supreme Court. Indeed it is still in effect, but only small numbers of Haitians have been seeking to reach the US by boat since the 1980s. Larger numbers however have been flying to Mexico and then crossing the Mexico-US land border unlawfully, in part because for many years the Mexican Government did not require visas for Haitians to enter Mexico – a policy that I believe has now been changed.