Archistar in the USA comes up with the “trans-bathroom” solution

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.29

Unisex bathrooms for men, women, children, and trans. Perhaps this is a Columbus’ Egg type of resolution to the sticky question about transsexuals using public bathrooms. This is the hypothesis, at least, of a large group of American super-architects, who moved beyond the ideological debate and took up rulers and compasses. From words to facts. Hence, the unveiling a a restyling of the “old w.c.” inspired by three key words: safety, privacy and comfort. In other words, the priorities for any individual, regardless of sexual orientation, who has to use a bathroom in a public rest stop on the highway, an airport, a library, etc.

Starting from here, ArchiStar from across the ocean, proposed 5 guidelines for the restroom of the (near) future.

First. The doors should be graced with highly stylized, stimulating images, having no association with gender. Say “goodbye” to pants, skirts, and any other type of reference to masculine or feminine.

Second. Individual stalls will flank a common aisle, with each stall having its own toilet, sink and changing table, inspired by private bathrooms at home. This approach will allow mothers and fathers to accompany kids who are not of their same gender, without having to feel embarrassed. In any event, according to Laura Noré co-editor of the book, “Toilet: Public Restrooms and the Politics of Sharing”, there should still be a space reserved for the classic male urinal. That, of course, are still gender-referenced. But, they have a minimal environmental impact and save time for the person who has to use the facilities quickly.

Third. Never underestimate the position of the mirrors. A detail that seems frivolous at first, but, instead, one that has great importance. As seen by the words pronounced by Stephen Cassell, Director of the Architecture Research Office (ARO), it is easy to understand that “both women and trans could feel uncomfortable putting on make-up in the common area of the sinks, which is why each single toilet stall should always have its own mirror”.

Fourth. Give up the half-length doors and choose the full-length option. They offer more independence and intimacy, from both an acoustic and olfactory point of view, at least in a large common space.

Fifth. The water closet should no longer be stuck in the space that is left over after everything is built out, like under the stairs or downstairs. Their function needs to be re-evaluated and the architects should decide where to place them at the beginning of the design phase, when they are starting give life to their “creature”.