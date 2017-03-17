Appendix replaces ureter in first operation of its kind in Italy

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.17

The first operation in the world that replaces the ureter with the appendix has been performed successfully in Italy. The revolutionary surgery was undertaken in Turin, Italy, at Ospedale Regina Margherita di Torino, and consisted of replacing the external tube that saved the life of a 2-year old girl by allowing her to urinate, when she was born with only one kidney. Her only kidney had been affected by a severe congenital anomaly that compromised the ureter, the thin tube that connects and transports urine from the kidney to the bladder. No other hospital had been able to find a solution to the little girl’s problem, other than the external tube that had been provided to her, for draining her single kidney. But, the medical team at Regina Margherita was able to isolate the appendix and to create a new ureter. It was a very delicate operation, but a hugely successful one that has already allowed the little patient to return home and start getting used to a normal life.