App launched on Saint Valentine’s Day for female victims of violent crime who are disabled

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.02.13

An app for spreading awareness and information that helps women with disabilities who have been victims of domestic violence take action. Por Mi (“For Me”) will be launched in Spain before Saint Valentine’s Day. The app contains a collection of personal testimonies from women with handicaps who were abused by a partner or family member who claimed to love them. Women, who despite their trauma, were able to denounce what occurred and start their lives over. In addition to the testimonials, there is also a list of telephone numbers to call to receive useful information on how to recognize abuse and who to contact to press charges. To make sure that Por Mi is accessibile to everyone, the app is available in special characters that are easy to read or in sign language.