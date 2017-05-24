Anti-vaccine parents harm the physical and mental health of their childrem

Related:

The recession does not justify firing employees with disabilities In Italy, a company in difficulty, cannot fire a disabled employee if this would take them under the minimum reserve level. For this reason, the Court of Cassation has rejected an appeal by an employer against the ruling of the Court of Appeal of Milan that declared the inclusion of Read More.

Illegal immigrants in America that would not have been expected Not only Mexicans, but also many Canadians are illegal immigrants in America. The news is equally surprising and authoritative, coming directly from the American Department of National Security. Armed with the data, it has studied a relatively unknown category of illegal citizens, those who enter the country legally, more often Read More.

Record fall in American teenagers who drink alcohol Record fall in the number of American teenagers who consume alcohol. In 2015, 38.2% of teenagers stated that they consumed at least one drink a month, compared to 50% in 1991. However, the good news does not end here, according to the latest report published by the Centre of Disease Control. In the Read More.

All the members of this dance company have Down’s Syndrome Mops_DanceSyndrome is the Swiss contemporary dance company composed exclusively of people with Down’s syndrome. This is an innovative and independent art-choreographic project that fights the prejudices using dance, enhancing talent, sensitivity, expressiveness and creativity of its performers. A kind of ‘choreosophy’, that is choreography moving towards a spiritual dimension. ‘CCC_Collective Read More.

The T-shirt for early diagnosis of lung disease An intelligent T-shirt that identifies respiratory diseases. A patent by the University of Laval can measure inhalation and exhalation rates and permits early diagnosis of pneumonia, asthma and sleep apnoea. How does it work? Using an optical fibre positioned on the T-shirt at chest level. The antenna, covered with a silver sheet, Read More.