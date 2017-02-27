Anti-rape jogging shorts from Germany

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.27

Now, women can go jogging without worrying about being attacked. In Germany, “Safety Shorts”, were launched precisely for this reason. Re-named “anti-rape” shorts, this revolutionary piece of clothing offers triple protection from possible violent, sexual assault. First of all, the material used is highly resistant, and cannot be torn or ripped off, especially in the inside leg area, where the shorts have been reinforced. Then, there is a lock attached to the side of the shorts, that makes it impossible for anyone to even try to pull them down. And, finally, sewn inside the material is a siren that lets out a signal of130 decibel, immediately upon any attempt to damage the garment. “The idea for the product came to me after 3 men tried to attack me and get at my underwear, when I was running in the park” – explained Sandra Seilz, the designer – “and I thought that no girl should ever have to go through this terrible experience”.