Anti-epilepsy dug could help those with mild Alzheimer’s

Related:

Yelling at wait staff who forgot your order prohibited at this restaurant Tokyo launches a special pop-up restaurant that hires only wait staff with Alzheimer’s. Here, customers have to be willing to eat not what they ordered, but, instead, what the wait person remembers to order. The Restaurant of Order Mistakes is, in fact, a type of innovative awareness campaign for a Read More.

Laundry pods could be fatal for adults with dementia Since 2012, in the U.S, six adults with dementia died after they ingested laundry pods. It has been reported by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “Caregivers of children and seniors should be aware that ingestion of the contents of certain liquid laundry packets has led to serious and even tragic Read More.

All the protagonists of this short firm have Alzheimer’s Disease “Mariuccia's Dream” (“Il Sogno di Mariuccia”) is a unique short film. Given that its protagonists are older people with dementia. It was written by Michele Farina and will be premiered at the next "Alzheimer Fest", which will be held from 1 to 3 September in Gavirate (Varese Lake). This is Read More.

An app designs home interiors specifically for individuals with Alzheimer’s There is a new app that helps rearrange the interiors of homes belonging to individuals with Alzheimer’s. Simple improvements that can significantly improve the quality of life of this population, and enable them to live independently as long as possible. But, each house is different and requires a specific intervention, which Read More.

New films will focus on the vibrant past of individuals with Alzheimer’s "Individuals are not their disease, but represent the extraordinary life that they have lived". These are the words of Jorg Roth, who, with his wife, created My Life Films. A British organization that produces 30-minute documentaries on the life of individuals with Alzheimer’s. In which each individual’s life story is Read More.