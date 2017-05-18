Anti-drug tests are a problem for the American job market

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.18

They take drugs because they are unemployed. They are unemployed because they take drugs. This is the trap in which a record number of unemployed Americans find themselves. Reported, according to a recent study by Quest Diagnostics, by many business owners looking for “clean” employees. In fact, many candidates pass the human resources interview stage with flying colours but not marijuana, cocaine, amphetamine and heroin tests. Even if compared to the past American legislation is less harsh, particularly for cannabis use, corporate politics has not changed at all and drug use can determine employment chances. From their side, the captains of industry are quick to point out that it’s not a moral but safety issue. Certain tasks demand lucidity and fast reflexes, two characteristics threatened by dependency on light (and not so light) drugs.