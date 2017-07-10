Anti-drowning vaccine is ready for families spending summer at the sea

Anti-drowning vaccine is ready for families spending summer at the seaby Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.07.10
Before packing your bags for summer vacation at the sea, have your kids take a swimming class. This is the only real “vaccination” against the Killer Sea, that each year, claims the lives of 140,219 kids under-15 throughout the world (WHO, 2014): double that of tuberculosis (69,648) and more than measles (125,813). And if the children are autistic, swimming lessons are no longer a recommendation, but should be an obligation! Seeing as, compared to their peers, these kids have a 160 times higher chance of dying by drowning. At least, these are the data that were highlighted in a study undertaken by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York, published in the American Journal of Public Health. “Given the exceptionally high risk of drowning for children with autism, swimming lessons should be a maximum priority – stated Guohua Li, author of the study – and once a child has been diagnosed with autism, usually between 2 and 3 years of age, pediatricians and parents should encourage him/her to sign up for a swimming class“.
For this reason, we would like to suggest that Italy’s Ministero of Health, Beatrice Lorenzin, take into consideration making free-style and back-stroke for all Italian kids obligatory, just like vaccines (antidiphtheria or mumphs).
Seems absurd? Well, not really, seeing as 77 years ago, one country did just that. Iceland, in fact, in 1940, made all kids from elementary to high school take swimming class. And, there is a pool every 2000 residents. With results that the entire world envies: not even one drowning in 2008, nor in 2011 or 2014. In the other years, only a handful of drownings occurred in different age groups. Though it seems unbelievable, even in Reykjavík there is an anti-vaccine movement ( swimming vaccine !) made up of those not convinced of the efficacy. Even though, contrary to the other “anti” campaigns, they are unable, even with words, to demonstrate that their program is harmful or damaging in any way. Among them, though, as is always the case, there is one person who has emerged as leader: Jon Gnarr, ex-Mayor of the capital, Reykjavik. Who gained popularity with his provocative rhetoric used during his organized protest against the obligatory pool law: “Women are much more likely to be victims of men, than of the sea. So, why don’t we make it obligatory for them to learn judo or karate?”.
So, in the meantime, while we wait for someone to let us know if our “campaign” is right or wrong, please allow us, with humility, to advise all moms who are planning to jump into the sea this summer with their babes in arms, to first make sure that their little ones are able, with their own arms, to make it back to shore safe and sound.
