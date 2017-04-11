Anti-celiac vaccine no longer a chimera

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.11

Good news for the increasing number of individuals with celiac disease throughout the world. Soon they might be able to take advantage of a vaccine that puts and end to their endless lists of food “off-limits”. At least, this is what a long study conducted by University of Chicago and University of Pittsburg tells us. Which has shed light on the fact that the illness is actually caused by a virus in the Reoviridae family. Usually found in the gastrointestinal tract, and which, in most cases,is innocuous. However, in some rare instances, it can cause an immune-system response to gluten, a substance formed by two proteins – that triggers the full-blown pathology. The discovery, published in Science represents an important breakthrough, according to the researchers, because it gives a concrete response to those with celiac, who have few alternatives available to them today, other than following a gluten free diet.