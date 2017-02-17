Anti-abortion propaganda online is a crime

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.17

In France, the National Assembly has extended the existing legislation regarding the hindering of abortions, to the Web. The representatives, have in fact, drawn up the definitive law, aimed at making the furnishing of online “disinformation” about interrupting pregnancy, a criminal offense. These websites were targeted by the government because they are suspected to be vehicles of intentionally distorted, misleading information, and non-professional advice on this topic. Most of all, because the websites are skillfully presented in formats that imitate official, institutional platforms. The text voted on (and approved) foresees the implementing of a “digital crime” which entails accusation for obstructing abortion which goes against the public health code. And, therefore, is punishable with a sentence of up to 2 years in prison and € 30,000 fine. Of course, the vote was not easily won, with the conservatives claiming this measure to be “an attack on the freedom of expression and thought”.