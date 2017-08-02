Another step completed for Italian ‘After Us’ law

Related:

Italian Campania region creates special office to protect rights of disabled Campania is the first Italian region to create an administrative position for the protection of the rights of disabled individuals. In fact, the regional council approved the proposed law for the creation of this professional function unanimously (33 “yes” out of 33 voters). The individual will be elected by the Read More.

The label that certifies the accessibility of PDFs for blind people The French Federation of Blind and Visually Impaired has just launched its first label for document accessibility on the Web. In June 2016, a study revealed that 90% of blind and visually impaired PC users had difficulty opening a file. That is why digital accessibility standards must be extended from Read More.

Today sign-language has a voice From today on, sign language has a voice. Thanks to Mohamed Elwazer, 28-year old, ambitious Egyptian social-entrepreneur who invented KinTrans, that translates signs into words and vice versa. Like game consoles, the device interprets movement in space thanks to wireless technologies. And total privacy is maintained. There is no need Read More.

Robotic exosuits could help stroke sufferers walk again Lightweight robotic suits have been created to help patients walk after suffering a stroke. A stroke occurs when blood flow is cut off to part of the brain, causing cells to die. It often causes partial paralysis in different parts of stroke survivors bodies, often in their legs. Many survivors Read More.

Being deaf and dyslexic did get in the way of her dreams Deaf and dyslexic, at 45 years of age she was able to enroll in university. Colette Scotton, English mother of three, after years of fighting stereotypes and prejudice, was able to complete her first year of nursing school (with the help of a tutor), which had been her lifelong dream. Read More.