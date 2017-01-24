Another Italian Region against anti-vaccine parents

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.24

Following the example of Emilia-Romagna, another Italian Region decided to admit to nursery school only vaccinated children. This is Tuscany, where the Regional Board has just approved the bill establishing that only pupils who have been vaccinated can be admitted to all the child services. A decision that reflects the data: in the last three years in this Region, as in the rest of the Country, the vaccination coverage decreased. Just some examples: for polio in 2012 it was at 95.3%, in 2015 it dropped to 94.9%; for diphtheria, in the same period of time, from 96.5% to 94.9%; for hepatitis B from 95.1% to 94.8%. The decline also affects the other vaccinations included in the regional calendar, such as chickenpox, mumps, rubella, measles. For instance, the percentage of vaccinated against measles passed from 91.1% in 2012 to 88.7% in 2015; the rate of vaccinated against rubella from 91.1% to 88.6%.