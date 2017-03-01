Anorexic girls think their GPs cannot help them

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.01

Anorexic girls feel their GPs do not understand them. It happens in Great Britain, where the charity Beat, on occasion of the Eating Disorders Awareness Week, started on 27th February, has carried out a survey on a sample of girls and young adults with anorexia. Three quarters of respondents declared their GP could not recognize the symptoms of their disorders. In addition to this, they complain about the fact that visits are too short, jut ten minutes. That is why experts call on health institutions in order to provide for better training for GPs as for eating disorders. Since they are the first point of reference for people at risk, those who will then advice them on the best consultant to visit.