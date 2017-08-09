Anorexia’s link to criminality reveals the disorder’s dark side

Anorexia’s link to criminality reveals the disorder’s dark sideby Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.09
Anorexic girls have more of a tendency towards delinquency. At least, the first study that links eating disorders to possible negative social behaviors has been published by the Swedish Karolisnka Institute. They monitored thousands of twenty-year-olds, observing that compared to the average of 5% of the normal population, those with bulimia presented an 18% probability of committing a criminal act, and anorexics 7%. The researchers, however, declared that in order to attempt an explanation for these results, further studies would be necessary, to explore why the emotional state of individuals with metabolic illnesses might cause them to commit crimes.
