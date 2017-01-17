Anorexia risk for women over-40 going through divorce

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.17

Divorce can lead to eating disorders in women between the ages of 40 – 50. A study examining this hypothesis was recently published in BioMed Central. The data indicated that 15% of the middle-aged women under examination had had an eating disorder, and one fourth of these had a disorder in the year prior to the study. According to the experts, the risk for bulimia and anorexia in this population is due to a change in lifestyle and daily routine, emotional turmoil, as well as episodes of extreme stress related either to divorce or the death of a parent. This study brings attention to an issue that has been underestimated to date. In fact, to the contrary, it was assumed that the older the woman, the less the risk for eating disorders, which are usually associated with adolescents. Now we know that this is not the case. These middle-aged women tend to keep their disorder a secret and remain under the radar. Also, they often have few people around them who notice that something is not right.