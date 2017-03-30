Anorexia is nature’s way of getting back at bullies

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.30

Bullies often hide behind a weak, fragile and insecure character. That pushes them to not only hurt others, but also himself/herself. To the point of falling into the trap of anorexia. A relatively unknown fact, exposed by a study undertaken by the University of Warwick. While it is a well-known fact that victims of abuse easily end up with physical or psychological problems, much less is known about bullies themselves. The data that emerged from studying a sample of English adolescents, indicates that as high as 42% of those who verbally/physically abuse other teenagers risk suffering from an eating disorder as compared to 35% of kids the same age whose behavior is fairly calm and whose forms of entertainment, leisure and moderate transgressions are in line with their age group. The reason? A deeply rooted insecurity. That forces them to want to appear beautiful, strong, and impenetrable at all costs.