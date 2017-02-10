Anorexia and autism might have some factors in common

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.10

Women with anorexia display characteristics typical of autism, even once the eating disorder can be said to be under control, and they have reached their normal weight. While there are many behavioral improvements after the acute phase of the illness has passed, there are others attitudes that remain rooted in the individual over time. The majority of these are also found in those who have autism. An obsession with food, difficulty in sharing mealtime with others, and, consequently, challenges with developing social relationships. These are only a few examples of characteristics that these two disturbances, often thought to be distinct and distant, have in common. Actually, an association had already been made in numerous studies years ago, between the illness that reduces people to flesh and bones and autism. Now, a new study from the University of Gothenburg (Sweden) demonstrates how difficult it is to get rid of these defining characteristics. After having interviewed a sample of women between the ages of 15 and 25, who had been discharged from the hospital where they had been undergoing treatment for anorexia, the data indicated, that the obsession with eating never went away, despite the fact that the participants in the study were considered no longer at risk of dying.