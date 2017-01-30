An octopus does miracles for premature newborns

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.30

In some European hospitals, a little stuffed octopus placed near premature newborns is getting a lot of attention. Because it is not a gift from friends or relatives, but rather, a medical therapy conceived of in Denmark and tested in 12 institutions throughout the Old Continent. These little crocheted animals have an extraordinary effect on the little ones in incubators. They contribute to improved breathing and heartbeat, as well as creased quantity of oxygen in the infants’ blood.This strange method is actually not so strange at all. It is quite intuitive. It gives the infants a sense of being hugged and caressed by the tentacles in a way that reminds them of the umbilical cord and the safety of the mother’s womb. In fact, the healthcare personnel report that when they are with their little octopi, the infants seem less agitated and tend not to try and pull out the numerous cables and tubes that surround them, and that are critical to their survival. But, that’s not all. Given this special infant population, numerous blogs have been published with a range of useful information about how these special marine creatures are made, their measurements, their effectiveness, etc.