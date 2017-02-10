An Italian worker who swears at lunchtime can be fired

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.10

In Italy, it is legitimate to fire a worker who swears too much. Even if it happens during lunch break. At least, this is what the Supreme Court ruled when reviewing the case of a saleswoman who, on lunch break, usually resorted to using a wide range of vulgar and racy terms when speaking with colleagues. The Supreme Judges did not accept the excuse of the employee for her behavior, which they declared unacceptable. The woman tried to defend her behavior by saying that her bosses could not expect her to change her everday language on break, seeing as she was merely addressing people whom she saw on a daily basis, of her own social class and with whom she felt a certain familiarity. She saw this as a natural consequence of her small work space and daily contact with these individuals.