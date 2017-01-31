An innovative model for the cure of chronic illnesses

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.31

The Italian region of Lombardy has developed a new care model for individuals with chronic illnesses. The region’s administration has voted to adopt a healthcare model whereby patients with chronic illnesses will be seen by one physician, who will remain the same throughout the entire care and therapeutic cycle of the individual. This allows the patient to go always to the same office for tests and visits, rather than having to go to numerous locations, as had happened often in the past. This new approach is meant to limit the time lost running around, as well as to reduce difficulties with making appointments and gaining access to services. The regional representative for social welfare remarked that this model represents “a concrete example of shifting the culture from one of providing medical care to one of taking care of the individual too”. In this region, the number of individuals with chronic illnesses has reached as many as 3,350,000, which represents 30% of the population receiving healthcare services.