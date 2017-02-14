An innovative matching service for people with dementia

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.14

Side by Side pair people with dementia and volunteers so they can keep doing the things they love and get out and about. From joining a local club, going to the football, or just going for a stroll in the park. According to the British organization Alzheimer’s Society a third of people with dementia lose friends after their diagnosis, and nearly two thirds who live on their own feel lonely. Side by Side is a completely new approach to volunteering and it has been developed to empower people with dementia to live the lives they want and deserve, supporting them to keep doing the things they love, try something new and remain active in their community. Current Side by Side volunteers have reported that they have gained and shared skills, developed new friendships and even enhanced their CV.