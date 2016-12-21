An illustrated guide to inform refugees about Europe

by Beatrice Credi - 2016.12.21

An illustrated introduction to Europe for migrants and refugees. ”Europa: An Illustrated Introduction to Europe for Migrants and Refugees“ is a book initiated by a group of photographers and. Written in Arabic, Farsi, English, and French, it offers an introduction to the motivations behind the creation of the European Union, how it developed, and the relevant debates that will determine its future. Through first-person testimonies, readers are also introduced to many of the different people who make up Europe today – from citizens to residents to immigrants to old and new refugees – who in their own words tell their stories of displacement, war, solidarity, and reconciliation. Europa also offers practical information about the major destination countries, their different political systems, geography, demographics, traditions as well as typical foods and drinks, films and books of interest, and a list of institutions and NGOs that provide information and service to migrants and refugees.