An entire week dedicated to endometriosis

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.07

176 million women around the world and 15 million in Europe. They are the numbers of endometriosis. A complex chronic disease, originated by the presence of abnormal tissue that lines the inner wall of the uterus, the endometrium, in other organs such as the ovaries or the intestine. Painful, it is still difficult to diagnose also because many women believe that the symptoms are due to particularly painful menstruation. This often leads to delayed diagnosis and increased risks to health, including infertility. To raise awareness about this disease, at the European level it has been organised from 7 to 13 March a week of education and prevention.