An end to the post-mortem discrimination against the HIV Positive

An end to the post-mortem discrimination against the HIV Positiveby Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.21
In France, even the deceased who were infected with HIV will be granted the thanatopraxis which is a form of aesthetic treatment of the body before the funeral. To put an end to more than 30 years of discrimination, a document has been signed by the Ministry of Health of Oltralpe that will authorize the procedure as of 1 January 2018. The procedure is generally performed when the body of the deceased has decomposed, particularly from illness or disease, and when the time between death and the funeral is long. This is done to avoid shock for the family. This funeral service, however, has been denied for three decades to those infected with HIV and viral hepatitis, for fear that the practitioner could also be infected. This is no longer matter of fear, says Minister Agnès Buzyn, thanks to the significant developments of the long-time safety measures in hospitals and funeral agencies. In addition to the fact that, according to associations who defend the rights of those who are HIV-positive, no case of transmission of infection to medical personnel has been registered since 1986.
You are encouraged not to be ashamed of your psoriasis at the beach
Don’t stop going to the beach because of psoriasis. Show Me More of You is the name of the campaign promoted by Dara Torres, five-time Olympic swimming champion, who is now fifty years old and suffers from this skin disease. In the US alone it affects 7.5 million people and Read More.
HIV infections decrease worldwide
Worldwide, HIV infections are decreasing: from 2.1 million in 2015 to 1.8 million in 2016. This is what emerged from the last report by the UNAIDS. The documents highlights the progress made in preventing contagions and curing the disease. For instance, the number of people having access to antiretroviral treatments Read More.
MP’s controversial alternative to pharmaceutical drugs
Painting and poetry classes instead of the traditional pharmaceutical-based therapy are being recommended by the UK Parliamentary Group on the arts, health and well-being. In a detailed report sent to the National Health System to implement 'arts-on-prescription': the prescription of various artistic and creative therapies, to treat certain diseases, as Read More.
Where elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment
In the United Kingdom, elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment like chemotherapy and surgery. The National Audit of Breast Cancer in Older Patients, revealed, for the first time, the figures concerning the phenomenon. According to experts, doctors are concerned that elderly women might not cope with Read More.
UK has some of the worst survival rates for cancer in Europe
The UK is trailing behind the likes of Romania, Latvia and Greece when it comes to diagnosing and treating cancer, research suggests. With the exception of a type of skin cancer known as melanoma, the average adult five-year survival rates for patients diagnosed with nine other types of cancer between Read More.
Men and women suffer equally after sexual abuse
Male victims of sexual violence suffer in the same way that women do. A study at Florida Atlantic University dispels the myth that the so-called stronger sex reacts better or in a more aggressive way to this kind of abuse. Based on an analysis of a large sample of individuals Read More.