An end to the post-mortem discrimination against the HIV Positive

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.21

In France, even the deceased who were infected with HIV will be granted the thanatopraxis which is a form of aesthetic treatment of the body before the funeral. To put an end to more than 30 years of discrimination, a document has been signed by the Ministry of Health of Oltralpe that will authorize the procedure as of 1 January 2018. The procedure is generally performed when the body of the deceased has decomposed, particularly from illness or disease, and when the time between death and the funeral is long. This is done to avoid shock for the family. This funeral service, however, has been denied for three decades to those infected with HIV and viral hepatitis, for fear that the practitioner could also be infected. This is no longer matter of fear, says Minister Agnès Buzyn, thanks to the significant developments of the long-time safety measures in hospitals and funeral agencies. In addition to the fact that, according to associations who defend the rights of those who are HIV-positive, no case of transmission of infection to medical personnel has been registered since 1986.