An Easy Read guide for voters with a learning disability

An Easy Read guide for voters with a learning disabilityby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.29
Learning disability charity Mencap,- has launched a set of accessible guides to the UK General Election – scheduled to take place on 8 June 2017 – to ensure people with a learning disability feel able to make their voices heard and cast their vote. From how to register to vote, to the political process and how to vote on the day. Mencap has also produced a guide for supporters of people with a learning disability on how to help the person they support to cast their vote. The Easy Read guides use simple language and pictures, which make it easier for people with communication difficulties to understand the often complicated political process. Mencap also launched a campaign calling on each of the 5 major political parties to ensure they produce their manifestos in Easy Read format to ensure the 1 million adults with a learning disability are able to make an informed decision about who to vote for. The charity recently found that 70% of people with a learning disability said they want to vote in the future. However, of those surveyed, 64% didn’t vote in the recent local elections, of these 60% because it was too hard to register and 17% because they were turned away from the polling station.
With a video game Down people learn to take the Metro
Downtown is the name of a video game dedicated to people with Down's syndrome that realistically simulates Madrid's Metro and is able to recreate any map of its path. In this way, users with Down's syndrome can refine through the game their ability to move independently on this transport before Read More.
All the members of this dance company have Down’s Syndrome
Mops_DanceSyndrome is the Swiss contemporary dance company composed exclusively of people with Down’s syndrome. This is an innovative and independent art-choreographic project that fights the prejudices using dance, enhancing talent, sensitivity, expressiveness and creativity of its performers. A kind of ‘choreosophy’, that is choreography moving towards a spiritual dimension. ‘CCC_Collective Read More.
Hyperactivity calmed at school by designing comics
Designing comics in class helps calm anxiety, aggression, anger and outbursts of rage. An approach that has worked in the Urban Assembly Bronx Academy of Letters, located in difficult New York suburbs. It is used with students with special education needs – autism, health and family problems and hyperactivity – to reduce Read More.
The Fidget Spinner is first and foremost a toy for autistic children
A hit with children all over the world, few know that the Fidget Spinner was created as a toy for those suffering from autism. The rotating top that is kept moving by expert pressure of the fingers has been around since the 1990s. It was invented by Catherine Hettingher, an Read More.
Treating severely autistic children with electroconvulsive therapy
Electroconvulsive therapy - in which a small electric current is passed through the brain causing a seizure - is now being used in the US as a treatment for severely autistic children who exhibit severe, self-injuring behaviour. The BBC has been given access to film a child being treated using Read More.
A leading manager despite ADHD and dyslexia
Despite the fact that he is hyperactive and suffers from dyslexia sixty-year-old Selim Bassoul, is the manager of one of the largest companies in America, Middleby Corporation. He rarely writes emails and reports, does not use Facebook nor Linkedin and takes part in few exhausting meetings. How does he manage Read More.