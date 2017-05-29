An Easy Read guide for voters with a learning disability

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.29

Learning disability charity Mencap,- has launched a set of accessible guides to the UK General Election – scheduled to take place on 8 June 2017 – to ensure people with a learning disability feel able to make their voices heard and cast their vote. From how to register to vote, to the political process and how to vote on the day. Mencap has also produced a guide for supporters of people with a learning disability on how to help the person they support to cast their vote. The Easy Read guides use simple language and pictures, which make it easier for people with communication difficulties to understand the often complicated political process. Mencap also launched a campaign calling on each of the 5 major political parties to ensure they produce their manifestos in Easy Read format to ensure the 1 million adults with a learning disability are able to make an informed decision about who to vote for. The charity recently found that 70% of people with a learning disability said they want to vote in the future. However, of those surveyed, 64% didn’t vote in the recent local elections, of these 60% because it was too hard to register and 17% because they were turned away from the polling station.