An autistic child might be a star on Oscar night

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.01.06

Disney classics such as Little Mermaid and Lion King helped little Owen come out of his world of silence, where he had lived as a completely mute boy since had was 3. Life, Animated a film by Roger Ross Williams, short-listed for the Best Documentary Oscar category (2017) is based on the book by the same name, by Ron Suskind, Owen’s father in real life, journalist and winner of the Pulitzer for the book published in 2014. The film shows us Owen’s first 36 months of life and his descent into total silence. Doctors diagnosed him with regressive autism. However, everything changed when his parents noticed that their son was able to communicate his emotions only when watching the animation classics loved by kids around the world.