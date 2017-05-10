An army of silent caregivers in the family under-25

An army of silent caregivers in the family under-25by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.10
In France, out of 8 million family caregivers, 500,000 are under 25 years old. In fact, many small children, even very small, often help a disabled family member to move, eat, or wash. A reality that is still taboo and “invisible”, but which is becoming more common, due to the combination of increased risk of chronic illnesses and dependent parents/siblings, together with the higher number of mono-parent families. So, to give a voice to these young people, AFA (Association française des aidants) has organized special cinematographic laboratories. “Are you between the ages of 8 and 22? Do you take care of a parent, grandparent, brother or sister with a disability or an illness? Do you want a little time for yourself? Come meet with us to talk about your life and make a film“. This is how the invitation reads. The first session will be dedicated to screenwriting and there will also be future sessions on learning how to edit and shoot a film.
“Save Lives: #SlowDown”, a new campaign about the dangers of speedExcessive or inappropriate speed contributes to 1 in 3 road traffic fatalities worldwide. Around 1.25 million people die every year on the world’s roads. Typically 40–50% of drivers go over posted speed limits. Drivers who are male, young and under the influence of alcohol are more likely to be involved Read More...
A husband who leaves an ill wife could pay a high priceIn Italy, a man who leaves an ill wife is obligated to pay for damages. The Supreme Court confirmed the sentence of the Court of Appeal of Naples that sentenced a man to pay the survivors of his ex-wife an amount for damages. This sentence was given due to the fact Read More...
In all countries kids buy first homes with help from parentsWhen it comes to helping your children buy a house, it’s a small world. In the UK, for example, “The Parent’s Bank” hands out a quantity of money that is comparable to the loans made by the country’s first 10 financial institutions. According to the estimations of Legal&General, a UK Read More...
When are young Europeans ready to leave the nest?In the European Union (EU), the average age of young people leaving the parental household stood at 26.1 in 2015. But significant differences can be observed across Member States. According to Eurostat, the three Nordic Member States were those where young people left home earliest: at 19.7 years in Sweden, Read More...
How is the employment situation in the EU and the Member States?On 1 May, Labour Day, Eurostat publishes a data visualisation tool & some interesting information on the employment situation in the EU and the Member States and the EFTA countries in 2016. Is possible to use this visualisation to see a breakdown of the population in each country by labour Read More...
EU looking for the next “capital of innovation”Public administrations of EU cities have until June 21, 2017, to enter the competition that could see their city become the next “European Capital of Innovation 2017”. This is the third edition of the competition that is looking to recognize the municipality that represents «the best, innovative ecosystem, connecting citizens, Read More...