An army of silent caregivers in the family under-25

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.10
In France, out of 8 million family caregivers, 500,000 are under 25 years old. In fact, many small children, even very small, often help a disabled family member to move, eat, or wash. A reality that is still taboo and “invisible”, but which is becoming more common, due to the combination of increased risk of chronic illnesses and dependent parents/siblings, together with the higher number of mono-parent families. So, to give a voice to these young people, AFA (Association française des aidants) has organized special cinematographic laboratories. “Are you between the ages of 8 and 22? Do you take care of a parent, grandparent, brother or sister with a disability or an illness? Do you want a little time for yourself? Come meet with us to talk about your life and make a film“. This is how the invitation reads. The first session will be dedicated to screenwriting and there will also be future sessions on learning how to edit and shoot a film.

