An appeal to fight homophobia from Rome’s first LGBT shelter

An appeal to fight homophobia from Rome’s first LGBT shelterby Raffaele Nappi - 2017.05.17
“Homophobia is violence, is wrong, and though it is not prevalent socially, it needs to be cured”. This is the message launched during the International day against homophobia from men and women at Refuge Lgbt in Rome, Italy, a shelter where homosexuals and lesbians who are victims of domestic discrimination can find shelter. The initiative is a collaboration between the Red Cross of Rome, the Gay Center, with the support of the Italian region of Lazio. There are rooms for up to 8 individuals from the ages 18 – 26, and the structure has been operative for a few months in Italy’s Capital. Its name is inspired by the similar one in France, called Refuge. Among the activities offered, there will be psychological support, professional training, and mediation with social service agencies. The open letter is called #contromofbia and contains an emotional appeal from the center’s guests: “We have been kicked out, derided, and mistreated. But, we are, and will always be free men and women”.
