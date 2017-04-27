An app that puts you in in a 16-year-old refugee girl’s shoes

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.27

A powerful new app will take over your phone’s operating system and transforming it into the phone of a 16-year-old refugee girl. “Finding Home,” which was launched by the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) puts you in the shoes of Rohingya teenager Kathijah as she flees persecution in Myanmar and tries to make a new life in Malaysia. Kathijah, or “Kat” to friends and family, is fictional. But what you see in the app are very real struggles for Rohingya Muslims, an ethnic minority that has faced discrimination and persecution in Myanmar for years. The “immersive mobile experience” simulates Kat’s phone, letting you swipe through photos, view videos, and receive texts and calls. Early on in the simulation, someone named Rahim texts her via WhatsApp that their village is not safe. “We can’t stay,” he writes. You can then choose Kat’s reply: “Where can we go?” or “We have to run, now.” Regardless of your choice, her safety is in jeopardy, and she’s forced to leave Myanmar and find her way to Malaysia.