An app is launched that prolongs the life of individuals with cancer

Breastfeeding lowers endometrial cancer risk Women who breastfeed their babies for the recommended six months may lower their own risk of developing endometrial cancer by 11%. In a new study published in Obstetrics and Gynecology, researchers looked at more than 26,000 women who had ever had a child, whether they breastfed, and for how long. Read More.

Chicago to host largest medical conference in the world dedicated to oncology In only a few hours, the largest international conference in the world dedicated to oncology will have its kick-off. We are talking about the annual meeting organized by ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology), on June 2 - 6 that will take place in Chicago. During which 30,000 experts from around the world will Read More.

How many people die from lung cancer each year in Europe Out of the 4.9 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2014, a quarter (1.3 million) was due to cancer. 272 000 of those deaths were caused by lung cancer, including cancer of trachea and bronchus. In other words, lung cancer was the main type of fatal cancer Read More.

A young man invents a bra that can save many women’s lives Julian Rios Cantu, an 18-year-old Mexican boy invented Eva, a hi-tech bra that might be able to identify early symptoms of breast cancer. Enabling women who wear it to benefit from early intervention. Julian was only 13 when his mom died of breast cancer, despite having had a double mastectomy. Read More.

Italy invests too little in the prevention of tumors Italy spends only €5 billion each year to prevent tumors. Which amounts to only 4.2% of the total healthcare system budget, instead of the 5% ceiling that had been established by the Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA). The complaint was advanced by AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), that recently Read More.