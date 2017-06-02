An app designs home interiors specifically for individuals with Alzheimer’s

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.02

There is a new app that helps rearrange the interiors of homes belonging to individuals with Alzheimer’s. Simple improvements that can significantly improve the quality of life of this population, and enable them to live independently as long as possible. But, each house is different and requires a specific intervention, which is where IRIDIS comes in. Thanks to photos taken of each room, the program is able to complete a digital reorganization of the spaces and provide invaluable suggestions in only 20 minutes. For example, in a bathroom, sanitary fixtures can have different colors, to avoid confusion between the bidet and toilet. Floors in different areas of the house can be designed to look different, so as to prevent falling, or problematic reflections can be eliminated and special panels to eliminate noise can be created. The app was designed by the Dementia Services Development Centre (DSDC) located at the University of Sterling, in the U.K., in collaboration with the construction firm Space Company. A downloadable version will be available from September 21st (on occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day) after which a professional version will be made available to architects who design residence facilities for the elderly.