An antibody provides new therapy for macular degeneration

An antibody provides new therapy for macular degenerationby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.23
For the first time a new therapy has demonstrated success with significantly slowing the progression of macular degeneration. A serious pathology that is the principle cause of blindness in the over-60 population for five million people throughout the world. According to the results of a clinical study published in Science Translational Medicine, the injection of the antibody Lampalizumab can offer enormous benefits to those whose macula (the central part of the retina) is affected: thus, compromising the ability to read, write, and recognize faces. Macular degeneration is the result of a progressive aging of photoreceptor neurons that capture light and converts it into signals for the brain. A total of 129 patients were tested for 18 months to evaluate the therapy’s safety and a new cycle of tests has just begun. Definitive results are expected in 2019, but the initial data are extremely promising.
