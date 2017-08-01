An animated movie about love between two gay adolescents

An animated movie about love between two gay adolescentsby Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.01
For the first time, an animated short film tells about love between two gay teenagers. The film, named In a heartbeat, has been made by two American students, Beth Davis and Esteban Bravo, tells the story of Sherwin, an awkward, young teen, whose heart literally pops out of his chest and chases after his classmate Jonathan. Sherwin is then forced to chase down his heart before it reveals how he feels to his crush. In just 12 years, the short movie has collected nearly two million views.
Blood donation rules relaxed for UK gay men
Blood donation restrictions for gay men are to be relaxed in England and Scotland under a series of equalities reforms. Gay men will be allowed to donate blood three months after sexual intercourse instead of a year. Advances in testing for blood-borne viruses, including hepatitis B and C and HIV,
Trump bans transgender people from serving in US military
Donald Trump has effectively banned transgender people from serving in the US military. In a series of tweets, US President said: "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in
Traumas of unnecessary surgeries on intersex children
Many doctors around the world continue to perform medically unnecessary surgeries that can inflict permanent harm on intersex children, Human Rights Watch and interACT said in a report. The 160-page report, "I Want to Be Like Nature Made Me": Medically Unnecessary Surgeries on Intersex Children in the US, provides extensive
Periods can be traumatic for trans people
Trans artist destroys period stigma with one seriously bold Facebook post. That infamous "time of the month" has always been difficult for Cass Clemmer. Clemmer, who is transgender, decided to open up about their personal story, hoping to challenge the idea that only women menstruate. In the process, they hope
Homosexuality in the football transfer market
Bianca Sierra and Stephany Mayor, two twenty-five year olds, had to travel more than 7,000 km in order to be free to live out their love story. This is the distance that divides Mexico from their new home in Akureyri, a small Icelandic town where this pair of professional footballers
Firts home for New York City’s LGBT seniors
Next month, work will begin on a $78 million housing complex for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Followed in the fall by a $40 million building across from Crotona Park in the Bronx. Both buildings are expected to open in 2019. While such targeted