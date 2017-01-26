An agreement for the Italian graduates who want to work in China

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.26

11% of the foreign students who chose Italy to finish the university in 2014/2015 were Chinese. For a total of more than 1,200 individuals. A percentage which is increasing. Just think that five years ago it was equal to just 6% of the total. Also the number of Italian students who went to China increased: in 2015 it was equal to 2.9% of all those who had a study abroad experience (in 2005 it was 0.9%). These are some the data disclosed by AlmaLaurea during the III Meeting of Entrepreneurs – Italian community of businesses in China (Yanqi Lake, Beijing 13-15 January 2017). During which it was signed a new agreement with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in China (CCIC) in order to facilitate the placement of young Italian graduates in China and of the young Chinese graduates in Italy and, in general, to develop and strengthen the relations between universities and companies in these two Countries.