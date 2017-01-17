American LGBT community open compared to closed conservatives

by Angelica Basile - 2017.01.17

“Do you consider yourself part of the LGBT community?”. To this question, 10 million Americans answered “yes”, which amounts to an increase of +1.7 million compared to 5 years ago. Actually, while lesbians, gays, bisexuals and trans made up 3.5% of all adults in the USA in 2012, today they make up 4.1%. These data have been released in a super-survey conducted by Gallup, that highlighted the most significant increase among Millennials (individuals born between 1980 and the early 2000s). LGBT in this group went from 5.8% to the current 7.3%. The study pointed out that, compared to past generations, this segment of the population has more than twice the probability of identifying as homosexual or trans. In fact, the 20-somethings and 30-somethings represent about 58% of the rainbow community. And is dominated by females, seeing as women represent 55% of the total number of individuals identifying as LGBT: an increase from 4 years ago when the figure was recorded at 52%.