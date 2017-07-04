Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s may have an enzyme in common

Related:

For those with Alzheimer's foul mood of caregivers can shorten lifespan For individuals with Alzheimer's, stressed or depressed caretakers can bring about serious consequences. To the point that the person being assisted has a greater risk of dying prematurely, compared to the average in the general population. This is what has been demonstrated in a recent study conducted by Berkeley University

Anti-epilepsy dug could help those with mild Alzheimer's There is promise in an anti-epilepsy drug that restores normal brain activity in those with mild Alzheimer's disease. Researchers at a Harvard teaching hospital said there has been evidence that links seizure-like activity to cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer's. By treating these erratic brainwaves with the drug, experts said

Yelling at wait staff who forgot your order prohibited at this restaurant Tokyo launches a special pop-up restaurant that hires only wait staff with Alzheimer's. Here, customers have to be willing to eat not what they ordered, but, instead, what the wait person remembers to order. The Restaurant of Order Mistakes is, in fact, a type of innovative awareness campaign for a

Laundry pods could be fatal for adults with dementia Since 2012, in the U.S, six adults with dementia died after they ingested laundry pods. It has been reported by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. "Caregivers of children and seniors should be aware that ingestion of the contents of certain liquid laundry packets has led to serious and even tragic

All the protagonists of this short firm have Alzheimer's Disease "Mariuccia's Dream" ("Il Sogno di Mariuccia") is a unique short film. Given that its protagonists are older people with dementia. It was written by Michele Farina and will be premiered at the next "Alzheimer Fest", which will be held from 1 to 3 September in Gavirate (Varese Lake). This is