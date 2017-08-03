Almost all Italian students end up passing Maturity exam

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.08.03

In Italy, this year, like last year, very few students failed the Maturity exam, the national exam given to all high-school students in their senior year (5th year). Only 0.5% of all students failed. There is another type of national exam given to junior-high school students, and here too, only 0.2% did not pass. Italy’s Ministry of Education, University, and Research (MIUR) published the pertinent data: 62.5% of high-school students received a vote higher than 70/100 and perfect scores of 100 also increased this year (from 5.1% last year to 5.3%). The same is true for those who passed with honors (1.2% compared to 1.1% in 2016). The clear leader in terms of “super students” (male and female) was the southern half of Italy. At the top of the list is the region of Puglia (944 seniors graduating with honors) followed by Campania (802) and then, Sicily (516). The pole position does not change if looking at the relationship of seniors graduating with honors compared to the entire scholastic population: Puglia comes out in first place with 2.6%. Silver medalist is the region of Umbria (2.4%) and third place goes to the Marches (2.3%). On average, the country’s high-school students yield the best results of all grade levels throughout the nation.

