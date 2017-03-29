Allergies are on the rise and pollution can be a major cause

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.29

Over the last 10 years, illnesses related to allergies have increased dramatically. And it does not appear that the future will be any brighter: according to predictions, by 2030 the percentage of the population in industrialized countries that will be affected could reach 40-50%. Allergists and immunologists in Spain have pointed to pollution as a possible cause for increase in cases of asthma and respiratory allergies. But, they have not ruled out the impact of climate change either, given that alteration in temperatures can influence pollen levels, prolonging symptoms and increasing their intensity. For this reason, the experts have invited the national healthcare system to develop effective services, especially for children, so that allergists can identify the type of allergies as early as possible.