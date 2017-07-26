All you have to know about the living will

All you have to know about the living willby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.26
Who can make a living will in Italy? How is it possible to do so? And, what does the current text being discussed by the Senate foresee? The answers to these and other questions are to be found in the guide realized by the Union of the Italian notaries, Federnotai. Which provides all the details about what is sometimes called Advanced Directive. This is a legal document which clearly define a person’s wish to decline life-support or medical treatment in certain circumstances, usually when death is imminent. For example in case of irreversible or disabling cerebral traumatic brain illness or injury, pathologies that cause permanent treatments with artificial machines or systems that impede even a minimal life of relationship.
The life of little Charlie is in the doctors’ not his parents’ hands
Parental consensus is not necessary for physicians to pull the plug on gravely ill newborns. This historic sentence was recently passed down by the European Court of Human Rights, who had been presented with the case of little Charlie Guard. A British baby, having computed almost one year of life, who Read More.
Video-testimonial in favor of therapeutic cannabis
“I am able to feel better only because for the last two years, the region of Tuscany gives me marijuana and it completely eliminates my spasms”. These are the words of Davide Trentini, who battled multiple sclerosis since ’93. He tells his story in a video recorded in Switzerland, where Read More.
This is how Dutch euthanasia at home works
If the Italian, Davide Trentini, better known as dj Fabo, had lived in Holland, he and all of the other Italians with terminal illnesses or conditions forcing them to leave the country to end their lives, would have been able to have died peacefully at home. In fact, in the Read More.
Holland confirms the difference between a sweet death and suicide
“Old age is not an illness, but a phase in the life-cycle that should be lived fully”. This is the underlying concept expressed by the Dutch medical Federation, KNMG. That pronounced a clear “no” to the recent proposal that the Dutch government presented on behalf of elderly individuals, not necessarily Read More.
In France living wills saved in cloud
Organ donation and therapeutic obstinacy. But, also a financial inheritance or a will. All of the matters that the French want to put in order before passing away, can be kept in the MemoCloud. A platform that stores private documents online that will be published in the case of death Read More.
French government playing last card for end of life law
Last desperate attempt by the French government to raise awareness among French citizens about the end of life law. Seeing as it has been more than 1 year since it was approved, but people seem to know little about it. And, what they know is also not accurate. Therefore, a Read More.